Wincanton’s (WIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

WIN stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of £535.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.20.

In related news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

