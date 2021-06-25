Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading Down 2.5%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 2,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,945,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 811,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 655,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

