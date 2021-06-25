Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $14,274,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Independence in the first quarter worth $4,000,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.