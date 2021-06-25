Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after acquiring an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after acquiring an additional 884,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

