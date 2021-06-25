Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 128,660 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,660 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of IG Acquisition worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

