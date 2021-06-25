Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.55

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 17050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.