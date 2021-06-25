Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 745 at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WKP. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 849.25 ($11.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.