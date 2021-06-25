XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 138.25 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.35. The firm has a market cap of £283.61 million and a PE ratio of 46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

