XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 138.25 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.35. The firm has a market cap of £283.61 million and a PE ratio of 46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96).
About XPS Pensions Group
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.