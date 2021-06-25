XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

LON XPS opened at GBX 138.25 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.61 million and a P/E ratio of 46.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.35. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.