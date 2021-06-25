Yakira Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $152.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,346. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

