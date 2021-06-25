Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,000. Recharge Acquisition accounts for 1.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Recharge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCHG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

RCHG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,553. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

