Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 13,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,520. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,649.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,561 shares of company stock worth $2,281,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

