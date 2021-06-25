YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $4.97. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 36,781 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 1,434,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $5,649,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $4,226,000.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

