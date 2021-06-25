Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,567,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.77. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.