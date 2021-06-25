Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $742.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

