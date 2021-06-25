Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.02. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,355 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

