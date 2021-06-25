Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Cerner reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60. Cerner has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 30.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 26.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

