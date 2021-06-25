Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $132.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $99.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $547.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -257.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81. Five9 has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.