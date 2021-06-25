Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.18. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $20.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.35. 46,221,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,398. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.02. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $154.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.