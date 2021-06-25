Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.42. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,168. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $92.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.95.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

