Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $460.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the highest is $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.