Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36.

VIRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,587,000.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,771. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.