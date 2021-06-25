Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,482. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

