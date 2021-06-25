Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Xilinx stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.12. 2,015,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,975. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.95.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.