Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $990.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

