Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.64). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $165.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $1,452,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 479,279 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 329.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 177,816 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

