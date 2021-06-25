Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $482.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $498.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 4,479,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

