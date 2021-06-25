Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.99. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

DGX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

