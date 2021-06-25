Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report sales of $123.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $482.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

