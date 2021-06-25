Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,699,290. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

