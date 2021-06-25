Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $560.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.53 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,611. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.