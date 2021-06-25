Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

