Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

