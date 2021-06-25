Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $430.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.40 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $16,222,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,126,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

