Zacks: Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.96 Million

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce $244.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $251.47 million. Groupon reported sales of $395.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $985.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 26,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 307.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Groupon by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Groupon by 402.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

