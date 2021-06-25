Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.28). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

HCAT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,549. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,752 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

