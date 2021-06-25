Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.28). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

HCAT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,549. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,752 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

