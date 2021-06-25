Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $68,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inotiv stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $464.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

