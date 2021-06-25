Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Stericycle by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 628,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.84.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.