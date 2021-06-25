Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

