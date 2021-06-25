Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

