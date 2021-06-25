Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to Hold

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $103.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth initiatives. Also, the company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Continued inflows are expected to aid the company's assets under management (AUM) balance. However, elevated operating expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

