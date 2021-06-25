Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.45.

AMCX opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

