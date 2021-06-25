Zacks Investment Research Lowers Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

LGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Monday, June 14th.

LGO stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

