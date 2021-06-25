Zacks Investment Research Lowers Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) to Hold

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MLVF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 4,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp makes up about 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

