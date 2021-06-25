Zano (ZANO) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00006082 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and $3,356.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,583.44 or 0.99614071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00326815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00372725 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.87 or 0.00693577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00056398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003673 BTC.

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,728,496 coins and its circulating supply is 10,698,996 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

