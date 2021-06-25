Zap Tops One Day Volume of $78,055.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $78,055.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

