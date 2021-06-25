Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,245.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.47 or 0.05760335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.93 or 0.01451120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00399547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00126014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00627212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00386363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007400 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

