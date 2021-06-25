Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) versus Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Critical Contrast

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zepp Health alerts:

This table compares Zepp Health and Apple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $985.96 million 0.72 $35.06 million N/A N/A Apple $274.52 billion 8.11 $57.41 billion $3.28 40.67

Apple has higher revenue and earnings than Zepp Health.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Apple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health 2.62% 6.39% 2.94% Apple 23.45% 111.80% 22.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Apple shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zepp Health has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zepp Health and Apple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Apple 2 6 26 0 2.71

Apple has a consensus target price of $149.53, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Apple’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple is more favorable than Zepp Health.

Summary

Apple beats Zepp Health on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Zepp Health Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. It also provides AppleCare support services; cloud services store services; and operates various platforms, including the App Store, that allow customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games, and podcasts. In addition, the company offers various services, such as Apple Arcade, a game subscription service; Apple Music, which offers users a curated listening experience with on-demand radio stations; Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; Apple TV+, which offers exclusive original content; Apple Card, a co-branded credit card; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service, as well as licenses its intellectual property. The company serves consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and the education, enterprise, and government markets. It sells and delivers third-party applications for its products through the App Store. The company also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force; and third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.