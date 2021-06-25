ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.60

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 3974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.