Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,987 shares of company stock valued at $27,079,504. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

